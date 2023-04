UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Spring is here and that means strawberries are now in season.

Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms, located in Unicoi, kicked off the strawberry season on Friday, April 21. The fruit and vegetable store is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Strawberries can also be enjoyed at the annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival on May 20 in Unicoi.