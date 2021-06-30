Scott County, Va. supervisors vote against giving teachers previously promised pay increase

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to not provide teachers with a raise after county educators demonstrated and spoke in a public meeting.

The board of supervisors met Wednesday morning in Gate City to discuss the annual budget.

Scott County teachers had previously been promised the budget would include a five percent pay increase from the county. However, when educators learned that the budget could possibly not include the raise, they planned to demonstrate.

Teachers from across Scott County, Va. have gathered ahead of the county’s board of advisors meeting where they are set to approve the upcoming annual budget. Omitted from the budget: a 5% raise promised to county teachers @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/oLBPCRKCcX — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 30, 2021

Several teachers gathered with signs on Wednesday morning ahead of the meeting.

During the meeting, two members of the BOS spoke about how they believed there were other county issues that required the money ahead of the pay increase. Some board members cited not wanting to raise taxes as a more pressing issue.

Several teachers, teacher union members and the school superintendent spoke in front of the BOS, asking supervisors to include the raise in the annual budget.

“More money does not mean better education,” Scott County Supervisor Selma Hood told the room full of teachers. “I do not accept disrespect,” she told the teachers when an uproar ensued @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/iRjMxWojMP — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 30, 2021

Board members brought up the fact that if the teachers received a raise, county employees would not get one. One county teacher asked when the county employees last got a raise, which was July 2020.

Following those statements, teachers erupted with comments about how the board members were being contradictory.

Board members also reminded teachers that they received a $1,000 bonus, which they claimed was similar to receiving a raise.

Supervisors voted on three possible options:

Give teachers the pay increase

Give both the teachers and Scott County employees a pay increase

Provide neither with a pay increase

In a 4-2 vote, the motion to give teachers a raise failed. Supervisors chose to give neither teachers nor county employees a pay increase in the next fiscal year.

JUST IN: The board voted NOT to give Scott County school district employees a 5% raise @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/06NfIgLRx4 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) June 30, 2021

The county’s budget is currently more than $27 million.

Scott County teachers will still receive a pay increase after the Scott County School Board secured a three percent raise from the school board’s budget.

The school board also voted on Tuesday night to allow school administration to create a tuition policy for out-of-state students. Prior to that vote, those students did not pay tuition.