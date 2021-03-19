Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office warning public of man dressed as officer who attempted to enter home

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities are warning the public to be on the lookout for a man dressed as a police officer who asked to enter a Gate City area home.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man approached a home outside of Gate City on Tuesday, March 16 and asked to come inside.

The release says the man claimed to be a police officer and was wearing a “law enforcement style uniform with no badge.”

The man was not allowed into the home, the sheriff’s office reports.

The suspect was reportedly seen driving a dark Ford SUV.

He is described as being around 6’0″ and a skinny build with dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Captain JC Starnes at 276-386-1351 or central dispatch at 276-386-9111. Tips can be given anonymously.

