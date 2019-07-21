Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office ‘respectfully requests’ criminals to not commit any crimes during extreme heat

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to stay safe and hydrated, and steer clear from crime.

In a lighthearted Facebook post from Saturday, the sheriff’s office offered fun tips for people to beat the heat, ranging from watching Netflix to visiting restaurants in the region.

Citizens of Scott County:Scott County Sheriff's Office would like to remind you to stay safe and hydrated in this… Posted by Scott County Virginia Sheriffs Office on Saturday, July 20, 2019



The sheriff’s office also had a word of advice for possible criminals.

“If you must commit a crime, we will be there. But remember we too like sweet tea and ice-cream.

Sincerely,

Sweating Deputies”