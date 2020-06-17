Scott County, Va. Sheriff: Suspect shot, killed in reported home invasion

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- One man is dead after authorities said he forced his way into a Southwest Virginia home on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office, a man, identified as Jared Scott Dockery, 32, “gained entry into the residence and was shot and killed upon entry.”

The home where Dockery reportedly entered was on Twin Springs Road in Nicklesville.

Authorities said there were two adult women and two small children in the home at the time of the reported break-in.

Dockery was dead by the time deputies arrived at the home.

Authorities reported that body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation. No further details were immediately available.