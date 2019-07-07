Scott County, Va. K9 officer helps make weekend arrests

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – K9 Officer Apache is already making an impact for the Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a gold Mustang on Saturday driving recklessly on US Highway 23 S.

The report says Christopher Steven Bray, of Bainbridge, Ohio, was taken out of the car for suspicion of DUID.

“While conducting a pat down of Bray, a large roll of currency was located in his pocket. The deputy placed the subject’s personal belongings on the trunk of the subject’s vehicle and conducted field sobriety tests. The passenger of the vehicle, Lacee Seymour, also of Bainbridge OH was asked to step out of the vehicle with her 9-year-old son and two small dogs. K9 Apache ran the vehicle and alerted on the passenger door, and on the roll of currency on the trunk of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle warranted 119.3 g of what field tested positive for Methamphetamine SCH II, 15.3 g of a powdery substance, possibly heroin, various items of drug paraphernalia, several different pill bottles containing multiple schedules of narcotics ranging from Schedule II, III, and IV, and a small amount of Marijuana. The cash seized totaled $3061.00. The Mustang was also seized as a result of the amount of illegal narcotics found,” the office said in the statement.



According to the report, Bray was charged with:

Reckless driving, No valid O.L., DUID, Possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute X2, Possession of Schedule III with intent to distribute, Possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Child Neglect/Endangerment.



Seymour was also charged with:

Possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute X2, Possession of Schedule III with intent to distribute, Possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Child Neglect/Endangerment.