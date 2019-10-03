Scott County, Va. enacts burn ban due to dry weather

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Board of Supervisors has established a burn ban due to extremely dry weather.
According to a release, the burn ban applies to open-air burning.
No significant rainfall is predicted across the area at this time, which has also prompted the burn ban.
Campfires in fire rings or circles in designated campgrounds are allowed. A metal screen must also cover the fire.
Other Southwest Virginia counties under a burn ban include Washington, Smyth, Russell, Buchanan, Tazewell and Dickenson.
In Tennessee, a burn ban is in effect in Greeneville. Open-burning fires elsewhere require a permit.
