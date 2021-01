SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public on vandalism at the Scott County Park.

In a post Saturday, the Sheriff’s office said a “large section of the green was removed from the golf course.”

According to Scott County officials, the damages are enough to be a felony offense.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office at 276-386-7679.