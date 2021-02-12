Scott County Sheriff’s Office seeking 2 armed robbery suspects, residents asked to stay indoors

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Mabe Stanleytown and Natural Tunnel communities to stay inside and keep windows and doors locked while deputies search for two suspects.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, authorities are actively searching for a man and woman dressed in black clothing. The post says the clothing is wet and muddy.

The suspects are being sought in connection to an armed robbery.

The man is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are warned to not approach them but should call 911 immediately if they are seen.