GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported on Facebook that one of its K-9 units has died from an illness.

K-9 Roki was partnered with Deputy Nickels and was greatly revered by the sheriff’s office according to the post.





Photos: Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office

The post says that when Roki was not on duty he enjoyed “overexerting” himself when playing ball, eating steak, pork rinds and of course getting cuddles.

The SCSO says it is proud of all of Roki’s accomplishments and thanked Roki for his dedication and service adding, “we’ll take it from here.”