Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigating house fire that left one person hospitalized

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a house fire at 3852 Duff-Patt Highway in Duffield early Saturday morning.

Officials with the sheriff’s office told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that one person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Duffield Fire and Rescue, along with the Gate City Fire Department responded to the fire.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the cause of the fire in still under investigation.

As this is an ongoing investigation, officials say no further details are available.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.