Scott County Sheriff: Man arrested after “exposing himself” to girl he helped coach

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple charges after an undercover operation revealed he was contacting minors for explicit content.

James “Jimbo” Everette Stidham Jr., 65 of Dungannon, was charged with eight counts of using an electronic device with lascivious intent to contact someone under the age of 18 years.

The investigation began on June 21 after parents contacted the sheriff’s office concerned Stidham exposed himself to their daughter, whom he helped coach.

The parents gave authorities permission to monitor their daughter’s account, and an undercover officer began carrying conversations with Stidham over social media.

During the weeklong conversation, Stidham solicited nude photographs from the minor multiple times and sent an explicit photograph of himself, according to police. Stidham agreed to an arranged meeting at a church parking lot in the Yuma community.

Stidham arrived at the designated meeting spot and was arrested by the Scott’s County Sheriff’s Office on June 28.

The press release revealed Stidham brought “items that were specified in conversation with the undercover officer and one of those being in plain view.”

Any concerned parents should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-386-7679.