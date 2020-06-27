Scott County Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday night shooting on Whitt Drive

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds told News Channel 11 that one man is in custody after a shooting that left one person dead on Whitt Drive in Gate City Friday Night.

The Sheriff told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that he was called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation into the shooting. The Scott County Lifesaving Crew and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted on the scene Friday night, the sheriff said.

This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff added that further details will be released once the Scott County Commonwealth Attorney can release more information.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.