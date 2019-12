WEBER CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Rotary Club of Scott County distributed more than 500 pairs of shoes to children in need in Scott County schools on Friday.

Students who were identified by school officials as being in need received a pair of shoes and three pairs of socks.

The club’s annual shoe drive has become a tradition. It started about 30 years ago when club members bought shoes for a kid in need.

Shoes are distributed at the beginning of the school year and around Christmas-time.