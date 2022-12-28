SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County PSA is asking customers on the Moccasin Gap Water System located in the Weber City, Yuma and Kermit areas to conserve water.

According to a release from Scott County PSA, customers are being asked to “immediately stop using water for all but the most essential needs, and then only use it in the most limited amounts.”

The notice comes after numerous main water breaks and low levels of water in PSA’s storage tanks in Weber City, Yuma and Kermit. The tanks will soon become empty, resulting in water outages for those areas, the release states.

After the water comes back on, PSA recommends people open all taps in their residence one at a time and flush each tap until the water clears. The water is reportedly safe but will take some time to flush air from the waterlines once turned back on.

Crews are reportedly working to find and repair leaks.

If you have questions, contact Scott County PSA’s office at 276-386-3401.