Scott County judge imposes 3 life sentences for convicted child rapist

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A Scott County judge has imposed three life sentences on an Ohio man convicted earlier this year of raping a 7-year-old child.

A jury convicted Ronnie Wayne Clark of Norwich, Ohio of sodomy, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure to a child, child abuse causing serious injury, and child cruelty back in June.

Last Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hamilton imposed the jury’s verdict and recommendations of three life sentences, one for each count of rape, sodomy, and object sexual penetration. A jury also sentenced him to 40 years and a fine $200,000 for the remaining counts.

Investigators say Clark sexually assaulted the victim in 2016 and 2017 while staying with the victim’s relatives.

Clark was previously convicted of sexually assaulting two children in Ohio.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.