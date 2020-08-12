Scott County declares emergency due to ongoing lack of water in Cliff Mountain area

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Scott County has declared a local emergency in the Cliff Mountain area due to six homes affected by collapsed wells.

The county says the wells failed in November 2019, “creating a humanitarian and public health crisis” for half a dozen homes on Blackgum Lane.

Since then, bottled water has been delivered every two weeks or made available for pickup by residents. The Duffield Fire Department has also transported water to a collection tank on a weekly or semi-weekly basis.

The Scott County Public Service Authority is seeking funding to extend a water line to the area, but the agency’s efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

The county says the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals, and Energy investigated the situation but was unable to determine the cause of the wells going dry.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors met in a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to confirm the emergency declaration.