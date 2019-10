DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man was shot and taken to a hospital after he broke into an apartment.

It happened Tuesday night at the Thomas Village Apartments in Duffield.

Sheriff Chris Holder says a man illegally entered someone’s apartment and was shot by a tenant.

Following a manhunt, the man was taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound on his leg, according to Holder.

The tenant was not injured.

No names have been released. The shooting remains under investigation.