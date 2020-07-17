Scott County 911: Crews on scene of multi-vehicle crash on State Route 224 near river bridge; road closed

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on State Route 224 near the North Fork Holston River bridge.

According to Scott County 911, the road, also called Wadlow Gap Road, is closed in both directions as of 7:10 a.m.

Crews were called to the scene of the crash at 6:38 a.m.

The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that they were called to the scene of the crash and that at least one person involved was possibly trapped in a vehicle.

Weber City Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County EMS and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office have all responded to the scene.