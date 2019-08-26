Scott Co., Va. Sheriff kicks off ‘Operation Heatwave,’ searching for 70+ suspects

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Scott County, Virginia are turning up the heat on more than 70 people wanted on drug and gun-related charges.

Monday morning, the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office started what they are calling ‘Operation Heatwave.’ Investigators are searching for more than 70 suspects wanted on 300 charges.

Scott County, Virginia Sheriff Chris Holder said Kingsport Police are also working to track down a few of these suspects in Sullivan County.

In an interview with News Channel 11 Sheriff Holder said, “We’re going to do the best we can do to keep our county safe and our children safe and if people is going to deal meth and stolen guns in Scott County we’re going to do our job and put them in jail.”