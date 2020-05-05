Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office: Woman facing attempted capital murder charges after firing shots at deputies

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County deputies were shot at on Monday afternoon after responding to a call about a suicidal woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Major Jenkins of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that Lucille Williams, 65, was arrested on Monday afternoon after deputies responded to a home on Raccoon Road in Nickelsville.

A release from the sheriff’s office said a welfare check was being conducted on Williams at the home when she fired multiple shots from a handgun at deputies.

The release says deputies were able to take cover and call for backup at the scene.

Major Jenkins told News Channel 11 that the Virginia State Police also responded to the scene after shots had been fired.

Williams said multiple times she would kill herself if law enforcement approached her over the course of the incident, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies kept close contact with members of Williams’ family during the incident, which helped them gain vital information.

After using various methods of negotiation, Williams was arrested without incident.

Major Jenkins said no one else was in the home at the time of the incident.

Williams is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder.

She was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Duffield facility.