Scott Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 'Apache' outfitted with new protective vest thanks to donation

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County’s K-9 Officer “Apache” has a lot more protection thanks to a new donation!

“Apache” now has a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit “Vested Interest in K-9’s”.

Vested Interest works with police departments across the country to make sure K-9s are as protected as possible while in the field.

They have provided over 3,500 vests since they started up in 2009.

SCSO posted saying each donation of a vest is $950, but the actual value of the vests is between $1,744 – $2,283.

The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

