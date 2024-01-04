SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in a shooting and related death Dec. 29.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers with the Kingsport Police Department spoke with a victim who said a woman had shot at him during an argument, resulting in minor injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman had reportedly left the scene in a vehicle, which prompted a pursuit into Virginia. The vehicle stopped in the roadway in Weber City and then rolled across the median into a parking lot. The sheriff’s office stated that a Kingsport officer had to place his car in front of the rolling vehicle to keep it from hitting a building.

The woman was found by authorities slumped over in the vehicle. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office stated that while she was removed from the vehicle so that police could begin lifesaving measures, it was determined that she was already dead due to “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Mary Bombailey, 36, of Kingsport. Her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for autopsy.

A handgun was recovered by police at the scene.

In addition to the Kingsport Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Weber City Police Department and Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.