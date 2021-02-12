Scott Co. Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested after shots fired during armed robbery leads to manhunt

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Five people were arrested following an armed robbery and manhunt in Scott County, Virginia.

According to a release from Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds, deputies were called to the Natural Tunnel Parkway Thursday about suspects “brandishing a firearm while committing an armed robbery.”

The release says while deputies were responding, they learned that the suspects had left the scene in a vehicle and were firing shots at the 911 caller’s car. The caller was attempting to follow the suspects from the scene.

A deputy was able to catch up to the suspects on Mabe Stanleytown Road and attempted a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspects fled from the deputy on foot, firing “multiple gunshots from a handgun” while running into a wooded area.

All five suspects were arrested following a manhunt. Edds told News Channel 11 the final two were arrested Friday morning after an alert to residents in the area was issued, warning them to stay inside.

The release says the Virginia State Police is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation. Officers with the Gate City Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.