Scott Co. Life Saving Crew: Slick roads cause 2 vehicle accidents Thursday morning

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Slick roads in the Tri-Cities region have already led to two crashes in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning.

According to a post from the Scott County Life Saving Crew, both accidents occurred in Gate City.

A public information official with the life saving crew told News Channel 11 that both crashes occurred on the southbound side of U.S. Route 23.

One of the accidents occurred close to a series of red lights by the Food Lion in the area. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in that crash.

No one was injured in the crash near Food Lion.

The second crash occurred near the 6.4 mile marker of Route 23. Life saving crew officials are unsure if there are any injuries as 6:52 a.m.

The Scott County Life Saving Crew asks drivers to slow down and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.