Scott Co. EMA Director: Driver safe after water rescue at Natural Tunnel Parkway

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver was rescued by the Duffield Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Scott County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday morning along the Natural Tunnel Parkway in Scott County.

Scott County EMA Director Jeff Brickey told News Channel 11 that responders were called to the parkway near Fincastle Road around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The driver had driven through high waters and was on top of the car when first responders arrived.

The driver was not injured and was able to self-extricate with the help of a deputy, according to Duffield Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

Brickey says the scene is now clear, but high water remains in the area.

According to Duffield Fire & Rescue, Caboose Drive off Natural Tunnel is closed.

