Scott Co. deputies, K9 unit locate multiple illegal substances, more than $19k during vehicle search

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — K9 Apache of the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office aided in finding a large amount of cash and various narcotics.

According to a Facebook post from the Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on July 6 led to deputies obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle.

After a search warrant was executed on the Mustang, Scott County Deputies located $19,700.00.

A gold Mustang was stopped around 2:30 p.m. for reckless driving, and the driver was identified as Christopher Steven Bray from Ohio.

Bray was taken out of the vehicle after being suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

A pat-down of Bray led deputies to find a large roll of money in his pocket.

The passenger, Lacee Seymour, also of Ohio, and her 9-year-old son were asked to exit the vehicle with their two small dogs.

The post says K9 Apache then begin his check of the vehicle and alerted officials on the passenger door.

The search that followed then reportedly led to the discovery of 119.3 g of methamphetamine, 15.3 g of a powdery substance, various items of drug paraphernalia, pill bottles containing multiple schedules of narcotics ranging from Schedule II-IV and a small amount of marijuana.

Authorities seized a total amount of $3,061 of the money recovered.

The vehicle was also seized due to the number of narcotics found inside it.

Bray was charged with reckless driving, no valid O.L., DUID, two counts of possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana, and child neglect/endangerment.

Seymour was charged with two counts of possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule III with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana, and child neglect/endangerment.