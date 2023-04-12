KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate the opening of its second Kingsport location with a grand opening on Friday.

The new Scooter’s is located at 105 Port Drive next to the intersection of Netherland Inn Road and Highway 11W in the Allandale community. It is the company’s 600th location nationwide.

On Friday, customers can buy one drink and get another free when paying with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. A ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m.

Store hours will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Scooter’s opened its first Kingsport location just over a year ago in Colonial Heights.

The new store is owned and operated by Dale and Linda Patterson.