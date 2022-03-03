KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new drive-thru coffee shop is open for business in Colonial Heights.

Scooter’s Coffee opened its first Tri-Cities location this week at 4287 Fort Henry Drive in the Dollar General shopping center.

The drive-thru coffee chain sells a variety of drinks, including espressos, fruit smoothies, and teas, along with food items like breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls, and bagel sandwiches. Scooter’s signature drink is the “Caramelicious,” which consists of caramel sauce, hot milk, and espresso and is topped with whipped cream and more caramel.

The new Colonial Heights drive-thru is open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the company’s website.

Since forming in 1998, Scooter’s has opened more than 350 locations in 21 states.