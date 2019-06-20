Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins named Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jenna Hutchins, a rising sophomore at Science Hill High School, was named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, Hutchins was given the honor after a freshman season that included an individual state championship in cross country and two state championships in track, bot the 800-meter and the 1600-meter race.

She also set a state record in the mile run at the Music City Carnival with an incredible time of 4:43.33.

Hutchins is the first athlete from Science Hill to receive the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year honor.

“I am humbled and grateful for this honor,” Hutchins said. “I want to thank my family and coaches for pushing me and everyone that has supported me. This is a terrific honor that I am very proud of.”

She is also the fourth athlete from Science Hill to be chosen as a Gatorade State Athlete of the Year.

Former Science Hill Gatorade State Athletes of the Year were Todd Smalling (cross country), Daniel Norris (baseball) and Lucas Altman (soccer).

“Science Hill is not only proud of Jenna for her athletic accomplishments, but also for being an outstanding student and person,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “She always handles herself with class and she is a wonderful example of how athletes should carry themselves on and off the field of competition. This honor is a great example what one can accomplish when they have total dedication and do things the right way. We are so proud of Jenna as a student-athlete.”

The award is given to a student who displays great athletic ability, as well as academic excellence and strong character.

She will have the chance to give $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization as part of the honor.

Hutchins will also be eligible to turn in an essay and win one of twelve $10,000 grants for whichever organization she chooses.