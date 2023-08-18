JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School’s mascot has a new look.

The Hilltoppers unveiled their new mascot at a pep rally Friday ahead of the school’s first football game of the season against Elizabethton.

The Hilltopper does not have an official name yet, but Johnson City Schools Director of Communications Collin Brooks told News Channel 11 that the school will likely consider student input when choosing a name for him.

Brooks said the school district plans to have the mascot visit Johnson City elementary schools and engage the community at events.

The school district also showed a sneak preview of the new Hilltopper on social media and will showcase him at Friday night’s football game.

You can watch live coverage of the game as the Hilltoppers host the Cyclones on ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com.