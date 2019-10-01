Science Hill Topper Band wins at competition in North Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill Topper Band won several awards at a marching competition in North Carolina on Saturday.

The band was named Grand Champion of the Land of the Sky Marching Contest in Enka, N.C. with the highest overall score 3A-3Aa and 4A- 4Aa.

The Topper Band also won 1st place in color guard, percussion, and music as well as 2nd place in drum major.

