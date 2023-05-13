JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local high school band hosted a garage sale on Saturday to raise funds for a trip overseas.

The Science Hill High School Topper Band hosted the garage sale to raise funds for their 2024 trip to Ireland, where they will perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Science Hill’s band Director Carson Vermillion said that only 15 bands are invited to perform at the event, making it a very prestigious opportunity for the Toppers.

“It’s done through recommendations and we’ve sent in videos of our performances and whatnot, and so the Science Hill band has a really good reputation in our area and in our state and nationally, and now we’re taking that reputation internationally,” Vermillion said.

Many people selling items at the event were parents hoping to chip away at the $3,400 individual trip cost, according to school officials.

Vermillion adds that the garage sale is just one fundraising event that is planned to take place over the next year.