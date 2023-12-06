JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been a historic year for the Science Hill High School Topper Band, as the group has won the Grand Champion Award at each regional competition it entered.

The Topper Band took home top trophies at the Music in The Castle Band Festival in Bristol, the Freedom High School Marching Competition in Morganton, NC, and the Alcoa Marching Competition.

The band won numerous caption awards, as well, in categories like music, general effects, visual, percussion, color guard and drum major.

Director of Bands Carson Vermillion told News Channel 11 that it’s a special year for the Topper Band, and winning the top prize at all three competitions the band attended has members buzzing.

“We’ve had years where we win a competition, maybe two competitions, but we’d always run up against another school that had a great show; and this year, it just worked out that the show that we had was really popular at all the festivals we went to,” Vermillion said.

Vermillion said the Topper Band’s next big move is attending and performing at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

“Our big next thing we’re doing is we’re marching in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland this spring break. We’ve been working on it for about sixteen months now and the kids are super excited, it’s going to be a great trip and we’re really excited to represent Science Hill and Johnson City and the State of Tennessee in Ireland.”

More information on the Science Hill High School Topper Band, or how to donate to the group’s Ireland trip, can be found on shhsbandboosters.org.