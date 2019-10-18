Science Hill to host marching competition this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — High school marching bands from across the region will converge on Science Hill High School this weekend.
The annual Hilltopper Invitational on Saturday will feature 19 different bands.
Several local bands will perform in the competition, including bands from Lee, David Crockett, West Greene, Unicoi County, Volunteer, Cherokee, Greeneville, and Dobyns-Bennett high schools.
The Topper Band will perform in exhibition.
The event begins at 11:40 a.m. with a performance by the Science Hill Choir.
Admission is $7.
