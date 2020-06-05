Science Hill to hold graduation under the lights at Kermit Tipton

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School will host a graduation ceremony under the lights at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Johnson City Schools announced Friday that a traditional graduation ceremony will take place Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Although participation is voluntary, each graduate will be recognized on the jumbotron and on the live stream of the ceremony.

Each senior will receive four tickets and all seats will be general admission. Parties will be seated in groups of four and two in order to maintain social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and seniors are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. Seniors will be provided face masks and will be required to wear them during the ceremony.

More information on the ceremony will be sent to seniors through their school email accounts and in letters mailed to their homes.

Graduation plans were reviewed by both school administrators and local health officials.