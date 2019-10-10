Science Hill teacher resigns amid investigation; details unknown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed with Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett that a teacher at Science Hill High School, Grady Moore, has resigned amid an investigation.

The details of the nature of that investigation have not yet been revealed.

According to Science Hill High School’s website, Grady Moore is listed as a PE/Wellness teacher.

Dr. Debra Bentley, Johnson City Schools Director of Instruction and Communication., issued the following statement Thursday:

“The Science Hill teacher in question has submitted his resignation, which has been accepted. At the conclusion of our investigation we will turn over our findings to the Tennessee State Board of Education.” Dr. Debra Bentley

Johnson City Schools Director of Instruction and Communication

