JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School student Tybre Faw’s prominence in American Civil Rights has taken another step forward with the 15-year-old’s appointment to leadership in the 400 Years of African American History Commission.

Faw, who developed a remarkable friendship with the late Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis, is the commission’s first high schooler and one of just two people nationwide to be appointed a student ambassador for the federally appointed committee. Commissioners interviewed him in November to consider the appointment and he’ll be formally inducted at a Washington, D.C. ceremony in February.

Tybre Faw, left, will join Saniya Gay, right, as one of two student ambassadors of the federal 400 Years of African-American History Commission. The 15-year-old Johnson Citian will be formally installed in February in Washington, D.C. (photo courtesy Creative Energy)

In his role, Faw will support the mission of an organization that was formed just four years ago after the passage of the “400 Years of African-American History Commission” act. That act coordinated with the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving at Point Comfort, Virginia Aug. 20, 1619.

The other ambassador, college student Saniya Gay, has already featured as host of several videos on the commission’s website in its “History Matters” series.

“In my opinion they found the perfect choice in Mr. Faw,” Adam Dickson, director of Johnson City’s Langston Centre, said Tuesday. “A young man who loves history, not only embraces it, but I think he has absorbed it.”

The commission’s mission includes recognizing and highlighting “the resilience and cultural contributions of Africans and African Americans over 400 years” according to its website. It also is charged with “acknowledging slavery and legally enforced discrimination’s impact on the United States,” among other elements of its charge.

The National Park Service oversees the commission, one of whose adult commissioners is also from the News Channel 11 viewing area — vice chairman Ron Carson of Pennington Gap, Va.

“It is certainly important to have someone of Mr. Faw’s youth on this commission,” Dickson said.

“Representative of the future, representative of potential and optimism and hope – someone like Tybre, a young man who wants to seize the world and really has the capability to do so. He has the passion and the drive to do so and he will bring people along with him.

The appointment comes four years after Faw first met then-Congressman John Lewis when Faw went to visit Selma, Ala., where Lewis was brutally beaten on the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery.

Lewis noticed Faw, who was holding a sign, and the pair struck up a bond. It became so deep that Faw was invited to the floor of Congress, attended a football game with the Civil Rights hero and longtime Congressman and was asked to read Lewis’s favorite poem, “Invictus,” at his funeral in 2020.

“That’s what kind of catapulted him to this moment,” Dickson said of Faw’s being on national-level radar.

During that period, Faw has also authored two books and was the subject of another published last year by bestselling children’s author Andrea Davis Pinkney. “Because of You, John Lewis: The True Story of a Remarkable Friendship” recounts Faw’s determination to meet Lewis after reading about Lewis and about how that meeting turned into a friendship.

“You can see where he’s already developed his own connections with people on a national stage,” Dickson said of Faw.

“He has relationships with people in the halls of power and so it doesn’t surprise me when you really think about it that he would sit on such a prominent commission dealing with a very proud history, a very established history and promoting that history that’s really American history.”

Dickson said having grown up in a largely interracial society and environment, Faw “will be in many regards the right person to not only be mindful of this history, to be mindful of the present day, but also to have the hope and the optimism and the drive to think about what an inclusive, interracial America looks like.

“So I think he’s the right candidate for the moment.”

Dickson also said having another Black Appalachian on the commission along with Carson points to the national recognition of Blacks in the mountain region.

“We don’t always talk about the Appalachian experience as it relates to Black people and so now you have a young man from Northeast Tennessee sitting there,” Dickson said. “I think it’s a great way to broadcast to the outside world that there is this rather distinguished history of African-Americans in the region.”