Science Hill student earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill rising senior earned a perfect score on the ACT test.

According to Johnson City Schools, Yeleeya Li is among the less than half percent of all ACT test-takers to earn a perfect score of 36.

The school system says upon learning of her score, Li immediately snapped a photo of the letter and sent it to her parents.

“I thought that ACT went relatively well, but I was definitely not expecting a 36,” Li said in a release.

Li plans to major in biology with the ultimate goal of going to medical school and becoming a physician.