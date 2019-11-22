Science Hill student charged with filing a false report after ‘spreading false information’ on Snapchat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Johnson City Police Department said a Science Hill High School student is now facing charges after reports of a threat were circulating on social media.

JCPD officials said they were notified of a threat made against students and employees at Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School via Snapchat.

Police said the suspect in this case, “had received information from another individual via Facebook Messenger of a possible act of violence against a non-specific school.”

An investigation revealed a 16-year-old student at the school, “embellished the information he received from the other party and knowingly spread false information via Snapchat indicating that Science Hill High School and Liberty Bell Middle School were targets of the potential threat.”

The 16-year-old has been charged with Filing a False report and is due in Johnson City Juvenile Court next month.

No further information was immediately available.