Science Hill senior forms ‘Langston Leadership Club’ with focus on encouraging minority students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jeremyah Flowers, a senior at Science Hill High School didn’t let the pandemic stop him from accomplishing his goal of starting a club at school. It’s a club he says is necessary, especially for students of color.

The club, dubbed the Langston Leadership Club, was first discussed back in September 2020 and became a reality in early October after its first meeting.

Flowers said the club’s goal is to help minorities take on leadership roles and discuss current events. He wants people in the club to be able to find upperclassman role models, something he didn’t have upon entering Science Hill as a freshman.

“When I was a freshman coming here, I didn’t have anywhere where I really felt accepted or welcomed,” Flowers said. However, he’s been able to create a welcoming environment of his own through the club.

TONIGHT on @WJHL11 at 5: Learn more about the Langston Leadership Club at Science Hill high school and its overall mission. pic.twitter.com/nFaVoEXAub — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 8, 2021

He said they meet every Wednesday and the club is made up of about ten members, but they’re hoping to bring in more members, especially since the majority are seniors and will soon be graduating.

Flowers is looking to get more underclassmen involved to keep the club moving for years to come. The motto of the club is “Minority led, but not minority-owned,” according to Flowers. They welcome anyone willing to join and share their thoughts.

“We discuss some relevant and prevalent topics in today’s society like racism or many common injustices that we see and we try to figure out solutions to counteract that,” said Science Hill senior and Langston Leadership club member, Aniekan Ekefre.

Ekefre said right now, the club is more discussion-based, but one day they hope to become more active in the community instead of just at Science Hill.

While having the club at Science Hill is a great start, Flowers believes something like this would be beneficial in other area schools.

“Its message and what it brings to the table is so diverse that I feel like not only Johnson City can benefit from it, but really any county,” said Flowers.

He said he got the idea for the Langston Leadership Club from John Mercer Langston, one of the first African Americans to hold public office in Virginia, a feat that was incredibly challenging during his time. For that reason, Flowers finds him admirable and considers him an inspiration to not only African Americans but all minorities.

“We’re very open to many ideas because we all share different opinions on matters, so any idea is welcome,” said Ekefre.

C.J. Good teaches Algebra and African American History at Science Hill. He’s also the sponsor for the Langston Leadership Club. Good said he was approached by Flowers last year to sponsor the club and that he was impressed by the premise of the club, encouraging minorities to have a role in leadership.

He helps navigate the discussions with the students but said in reality, they’re the ones teaching him sometimes.

Jeremyah Flowers founded the club and said while it's mostly made up of seniors currently, they hope to recruit more underclassmen to keep the club going for years to come. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/TlxWM0XabN — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) February 8, 2021

“These kids with social media, they’re up to date with a little bit more than you know, reading the newspaper or having to go online for something, so they bring me ideas and I’m like ‘I didn’t hear about that, what do you guys think?'” said Good.

Good said it’s important for these students to develop their own thoughts and opinions on important topics and he’s happy to be a part of this process.

As for Flowers and Ekefre, they plan to continue recruiting for the club before they leave to keep this newfound legacy alive.

Ekefre said he was accepted into Duke University and will be majoring in neuroscience with hopes to become a doctor in 10 years’ time.

Flowers applied to NYU, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins, with Harvard being his top choice. He hopes to major in biology and one day become a psychologist.

However, before their own dreams come true, they hope this club will help present and future students realize their own dreams, putting their mind to a goal and accomplishing it no matter who they are or where they come from.