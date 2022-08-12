JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test.

Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn.

“I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until I got home. I was super-duper shocked because I didn’t expect it at all.”

Smith plays cello in the school orchestra, is a member of the school’s swim and dive team, and is finishing up his final project for his Eagle Scout Award.

While he is still a little unsure of his future plans, he did say he might want to be a teacher or professor.