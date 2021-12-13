Science Hill PE teacher retires, JROTC instructor resigns after scuffle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Science Hill High School teachers who were involved in a fight are no longer employed by Johnson City Schools, a school system spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Physical education teacher Ernest Hill retired and JROTC instructor Jeremiah Ross resigned, according to JCS.

Ernest Hill (left) and Jeremiah Ross (right). (Photos: JCPD)

Police records say the two teachers got into a dispute last Tuesday after Hill walked through the middle of a JROTC formation at the school.

After the scuffle, neither teacher wanted to pursue charges, according to the police report.

Last week, the school system said it was aware of the incident and was conducting an internal investigation.