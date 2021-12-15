Science Hill, other local schools on lockdown following off-campus shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School and several other area schools are on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning following an incident at the home of a Science High School student.

Johnson City Schools confirmed with News Channel 11 that schools on soft lockdown out of caution include Science Hill, Topper Academy, Liberty Bell, Town Acres and Woodland. Officials with the school system did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the incident.

JCS officials said the system continues to coordinate with area law enforcement, and the lockdowns will be lifted when authorities give the approval.

A spokesperson with the Johnson City Police Department said that officers responded to a shooting earlier Wednesday morning. According to JCPD, one victim was transported to an area hospital.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, police say.

The JCS website states that in a soft lockdown situation, parents are not notified unless there are extenuating circumstances. A soft lockdown entails students staying in their classrooms while teaching continues, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.

More details on the JCS lockdown policies are available here.

No further information has been released at this time.