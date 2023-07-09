JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School announced Sunday that Adam McElroy is the school’s new cross country head coach.

According to a release from the school, McElroy will coach both boys and girls cross country teams.

McElroy was the head cross country coach and volunteer assistant track coach at Sullivan South from 2018 to 2021, then coached at Happy Valley Middle last year. Before his stint with the Rebels, he served as the Program Director for Tri-Cities Youth Athletics since 2014.

Science Hill’s Athletic Director Keith Turner said he believes McElroy is a good fit for the job.

“I have watched Adam grow from a high school runner and throughout his coaching career,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “He has a passion for student-athletes and the sport of cross country. I have no doubt that he will be successful.”

The school is introducing McElroy to prospective cross country students and their families on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. in the Science Hill cafeteria. The school says information will be given to both parents and students.