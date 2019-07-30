Science Hill Marching Band prepares for season during summer band camp

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The back-to-school countdown is on.

Teachers are prepping their classrooms, and band camps are in full swing around the region, including at Science Hill High School.

“Working on basic fundamentals, musically and physically and learning how to march and music fundamentals and marching fundamentals and just kind of setting up the system we employ so that when we hit the school year next week or two weeks from now, we hit the ground running,” said Science Hill High School band director Carson Vermillion.

“Our marching band has a dual role, it has a role for Friday night. It’s for our Johnson City, Science Hill football team. It also has a competitive role, which is Saturdays in October.” Vermillion said. “So these two weeks we just try to get everything out in front of the kids so that we can be successful in both roles.

The band’s director is not the only one who sees the importance of the school’s band camp.

“Band camp basically sets us up for the whole rest of the season and if band camp is successful, then we are set up for success in the competitions in the end,” said drum major Laura Dugan.

“Not only do we spend two weeks of our summer here, working for up to twelve hours a day, but we also spend about four hours every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays putting time in when other people are in class or other people are going home we’re out here working,” Dugan said. “There is no other feeling to describe it, it’s so unique and the wash of sound that you hear when the band is playing is just amazing, and then when the crowd claps for you is such an awesome feeling.”