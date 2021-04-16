Science Hill honors students with Student Appreciation Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School honored students on Friday for their hard work during this unprecedented time.

The Science Hill Parent, Teacher, and Student Association hosted the school’s first Student Appreciation Day. Students received small gifts and around 250 gift cards were given out in a random drawing.

“Remote learning, hybrid learning, fully in-person learning…just every version of education they could possibly have they have done and they’ve still managed to really persevere and work hard and still be successful,” said PTSA President Rebecca Horvath.

School leaders and elected officials like Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Gov. Bill Lee congratulated students on their success via video messages. Teachers also wrote personal notes to each student.