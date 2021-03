JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Science Hill High School’s Wind Ensemble performed ‘Amazing Grace’ in a virtual concert.

The video, posted below, started with a message that read in part, ” Our worlds darkened on March 12, 2020 as our communities began to grapple with an unknown intruder into our lives – ultimately leading to millions of friends and family members being lost forever.”

You can watch the entire concert below.