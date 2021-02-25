Science Hill High School to offer summer school June 1 – July 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High School will offer summer courses starting in June for students who struggled during the pandemic.

According to a release from Johnson City Schools, Science Hill will provide summer school from June 1 through July 2.

“The program is offered for students who failed a course during the 2020-2021 school year or prior school years,” according to the release.

Classes will be held at the main Science Hill campus and satellite locations at the Carver Recreation Center and Langston Community Center.

Students must register for summer school by Friday, April 16.

