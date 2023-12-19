JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Science Hill High School will begin the spring semester on Jan. 4 with some new upgrades to its security.

Principal Josh Carter told News Channel 11 that the improvements have been in discussion for a few years, but are finally taking effect. Some new improvements include two electronic gates outside and requiring students to keep their student IDs on their person.

“When a student comes to the band gate, the electronic gate at the backside by CTE, Cotty Jones [Lane], they will need their student ID to get on campus,” he said. “So our security personnel at that gate can identify that student easily and allow them on campus. If a young person comes to that gate without that ID, they’re going to have to come back to the front office.”

Carter said these two additions are the beginning of an ongoing plan to increase safety and security on Science Hill’s campus.

“These gates and having students wear IDs are our kind of first two steps, really. But there’s an ongoing plan and an ongoing study currently right now where we do have some outside consultants on our campus looking at different things and helping us to enhance that security.”

Carter said while these added measures are a great benefit, the best preventative safety measure is common sense.

“As always, the number one thing we can say for security on our campus is if you see something, say something. You know, our first line of defense, our first line of security always is our students and staff. But we want to try to find as many ways as possible, common sense ways, to enhance the security of our campus.”

More information about the school can be found at sciencehill.jcschools.org.